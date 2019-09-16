Bangladesh Press Council bars media from reporting arguments in ongoing cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 05:11 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Press Council has issued a notice barring the media from publishing arguments between judges and lawyers in court during the proceedings of sub-judice cases.
“The media should refrain from publishing any comment or opinions that might affect the verdict of the pending cases and offend the judges,” the council said in a statement on Monday.
More to follow
