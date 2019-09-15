Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar

The incident took place at the Kotbari Moholla in the municipality on Saturday night, said Savar Model Police Station OC AFM Sayed.

Abdul Majid, 35, was a campaign official of the Awami League's municipal wing in Savar.

Majid’s associate 'Swapan', 24, was rescued from the spot with bullet wounds and has been admitted to a local hospital.

Majid was heading home from his office in Kotbari Moholla with Swapan around 10pm when they came under attack, according to locals. Majid was shot in the head and Swapan in his leg.

Locals subsequently rushed them to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Majid dead.

Meanwhile, Majid's followers have vandalized the house of Mikail Molla, a former member of Savar Sadar Union Parishad, for his alleged involvement in the murder.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman has directed the police to expedite the arrest of those involved in the murder.

"Attempts are being made to uncover the cause of the murder and arrest the criminals," said OC Sayed.