Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2019 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 11:38 AM BdST
A local Awami League leader has been shot dead in Savar.
The incident took place at the Kotbari Moholla in the municipality on Saturday night, said Savar Model Police Station OC AFM Sayed.
Abdul Majid, 35, was a campaign official of the Awami League's municipal wing in Savar.
Majid’s associate 'Swapan', 24, was rescued from the spot with bullet wounds and has been admitted to a local hospital.
Majid was heading home from his office in Kotbari Moholla with Swapan around 10pm when they came under attack, according to locals. Majid was shot in the head and Swapan in his leg.
Locals subsequently rushed them to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Majid dead.
Meanwhile, Majid's followers have vandalized the house of Mikail Molla, a former member of Savar Sadar Union Parishad, for his alleged involvement in the murder.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman has directed the police to expedite the arrest of those involved in the murder.
"Attempts are being made to uncover the cause of the murder and arrest the criminals," said OC Sayed.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur
- Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill
- Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Woman dies from dengue in Rajshahi
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Gazipur fire: Minister Hi-Tech Park ignored govt’s early warning
- Doctors leave surgical gauze inside woman's stomach after c-section
- Forced marriage after rape in Pabna: Fifth suspect Osman arrested
Most Read
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom's supply
- Two women die from dengue as daily hospitalisation rate drops near 500
- AL's Quader eyes return to journalism
- Actress gets 14-day sentence in college admissions fraud scandal
- Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
- Afif’s breathtaking fifty fires Bangladesh to improbable win over Zimbabwe