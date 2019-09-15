Home > Bangladesh

Hasina, Modi to hold talks on Oct 5

Published: 15 Sep 2019

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will take place on Oct 5 in New Delhi, the foreign minister said.

AK Abdul Momen said the prime minister will start his first visit to India, after coming to power for the third consecutive term, on Oct 3 by attending the Indian Economic Forum.

 “She will attend the Forum on Oct 3 and 4 and then the bilateral meeting will be held on Oct 5,” Momen told reporters at a luncheon hosted by the Bangladesh new ambassador-designate to China Mahbub Uz Zaman. He will join the mission in October.

The foreign minister highlighted the relations between Bangladesh and India and said they keep “trust” in India’s promise on the Assam’s NRC that New Delhi said “is entirely India’s internal affairs”.

But analysts argue that those finally become non-citizens of India may be pushed into Bangladesh territory.

Momen did not mention anything specific on the agenda, but said a whole range of issues will be discussed.

Bangladesh and India currently enjoy the best of their relations.

Over 100 agreements have been signed in the last 10 years, 68 of them in the last three years alone. The decades-old land boundary and maritime issues have been solved, but the equitable share of the Teesta river water still remains unresolved.

