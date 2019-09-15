Home > Bangladesh

Hackers take down Bangladesh finance minister’s Facebook account

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Sep 2019 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 11:23 PM BdST

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal’s Facebook account has been compromised in an attack by hackers, the ministry says.

It alerted all to unexpected posts, requests or messages from the ID – Ahm Mustafa Kamal – in a notice on Sunday.

The authorities were working to recover the account after the hackers took its control around 11am, the ministry’s spokesman Touhidul Islam told bdnews24.com.

