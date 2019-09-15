Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2019 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 05:44 PM BdST
Workers from Sinha Opex Garments in Kachpur have blockaded the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway for one and a half hours to press home a three-point demand, including the payment of salary by the 10th of each month.
The protests caused severe traffic congestion on the highway from 10 am to 11.30 am as the workers torched tyres and logs in protest.
Police subsequently charged batons and fired tear shells to disperse the protesters,said Additional Superintendent of Industrial Police Saikat A Shahin.
The Sinha Opex Garment authority has been laying off workers on "different excuses" over the past few months, said the protesters. According to the protesters, the garment maker violated the labour law by failing to pay three months' salary to some workers upon their dismissals.
Police tried to persuade the protesters to leave the streets as the traffic came to a standstill, said ASP Saikat.
"But the workers ignored it and kept protesting on the road. Later the police dispersed them by charging batons, firing blank shots and tear gas shells."
Workers subsequently threw brickbats at the law enforcers, injuring at least five policemen, said ASP Saikat.
The protesters on the other hand claimed that 20 workers were injured when the police charged at them.
The factory authority did not issue any statement on the complaints raised by the workers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
- DNCC launches second round of 'combing operation' to combat dengue
- Hasina, Modi to hold talks on Oct 5
- Three killed as wrong-way bus rams motorcycle in Cumilla
- Bangladesh to launch crackdown on human trafficking: foreign secretary
- Disgruntled garment workers block road in Mirpur for back pay
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur
- Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill
- Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters
Most Read
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom's supply
- Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Golden, going gone. 18-karat gold toilet is stolen
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
- Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters
- Actress gets 14-day sentence in college admissions fraud scandal
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill