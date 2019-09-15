DNCC launches second round of 'combing operation' to combat dengue

Terming the initiative as the ‘final drive’, Mayor Md Atiqul Islam promised to impose fines on residents for the presence of Aedes larvae in their premises or unhygienic surroundings.

He inaugurated the drive at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

“We exempted many people during the first round of the drive after Aedes larvae were found in their premises. It won’t happen this time,” said the mayor.

“This time we’ll impose a fine if we find Aedes larvae or the environment conducive to mosquito-breeding. Last time it was the semi-final but this time it’s a final drive.”

DNCC initiated the combing operation on Aug 20 against Aedes mosquito to contain the massive outbreak of dengue fever in the country.

It visited 121,560 houses and structures and found Aedes larvae in 1,957 of them. Also, the DNCC found stagnant water -- the perfect breeding ground for Aedes mosquito -- in 67,306 houses and structures.

The authority had flagged those houses and structures with stickers and warned them of consequences if their premises were not cleaned up.

“We want to keep the city clean, but the city corporation cannot do it alone. We need the help of every citizen. It will be possible if the people in the city become aware,” said the DNCC mayor.

“We have divided each ward into 10 sections to run the cleaning and larvae-killing drive. Also, each of those 10 sections have been divided into 10 sub-sections making 360 blocks in total,” he said.