Disgruntled garment workers block road in Mirpur for back pay
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2019 02:22 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 02:22 PM BdST
Workers from garment maker Zaara Jeans have blocked a road in Mirpur to demand payment of outstanding wages and allowances.
Traffic on the Zoo Road, Mirpur 10 to Mazar Road and in front of Mirpur Bangla College ground to a halt due to the blockade, said Shah Ali Police Station chief Md Salahuddin Mia.
“We are owed four months of back pay and two months’ overtime payments. The owners locked up the factory and fled on Thursday. Their phones are switched off too,” said 'Salma', a swing operator.
“We resumed our movement over the last seven days. We went to BGMEA on Wednesday and they said the issue would be resolved on Saturday. We went again on Saturday but no-one spoke to us. We were compelled to take to the streets today.”
None of the owners are there in the factory, said its security guard Mohammed Feroz.
“They locked the factory on Sept 10 and were supposed to open it on Saturday. But that didn't happen. We’re here only to look after the factory from the outside. I can’t say anything more than that”
Factory owner Reazul Haque Raju is having a meeting in the BGMEA, after police contacted him, said the OC.
“We told the disgruntled workers to go to BGMEA but they refused, saying it didn’t work the last time. They won’t leave the street until the owners come to the factory.”
