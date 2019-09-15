Home > Bangladesh

Army, police launch rescue operation as armed group abducts 6 Bandarban villagers

  Bandarban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Sep 2019 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 08:05 PM BdST

A group of armed men have abducted six villagers at Ruma Upazila in the hilly district of Bandarban.

The attackers also beat up other villagers during the assault on Samalkhal Parha under Ruma Sadar union council on Sunday.

The army and police have launched an operation to rescue the abducted villagers, Ruma Police Station OC Abul Kashem said.

The abducted people are Mong Hring Ong Marma, 45, Ugamong Marma, 50, Mong Geing Marma, 32, Singthoai Mong Marma, 32, Prusi Ong Marma, 43, and Thoai Hlaching Marma, 56.

Citing locals, Ruma Sadar union council Chairman Shoibong Marma said a group of 12 to 13 armed men visited the village around 1pm and searched for the village chief U Hlaching Marma.

They later took the six villagers away, Shoibong said.

The residents of the village fled in panic and took shelter in nearby villages, he said and added that he was going to the area.

Some locals, requesting anonymity, said some members of Mog Liberation Party demanded chicken and rice from the villagers on Saturday night.

As the villagers informed the law enforcers about the matter, the group became angry and searched for the village chief U Hlaching, they said.

The abductors had said they would release the six if the villagers handed them their chief, according to the locals.

