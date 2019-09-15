Army, police launch rescue operation as armed group abducts 6 Bandarban villagers
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2019 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 08:05 PM BdST
A group of armed men have abducted six villagers at Ruma Upazila in the hilly district of Bandarban.
The attackers also beat up other villagers during the assault on Samalkhal Parha under Ruma Sadar union council on Sunday.
The army and police have launched an operation to rescue the abducted villagers, Ruma Police Station OC Abul Kashem said.
The abducted people are Mong Hring Ong Marma, 45, Ugamong Marma, 50, Mong Geing Marma, 32, Singthoai Mong Marma, 32, Prusi Ong Marma, 43, and Thoai Hlaching Marma, 56.
Citing locals, Ruma Sadar union council Chairman Shoibong Marma said a group of 12 to 13 armed men visited the village around 1pm and searched for the village chief U Hlaching Marma.
They later took the six villagers away, Shoibong said.
The residents of the village fled in panic and took shelter in nearby villages, he said and added that he was going to the area.
Some locals, requesting anonymity, said some members of Mog Liberation Party demanded chicken and rice from the villagers on Saturday night.
As the villagers informed the law enforcers about the matter, the group became angry and searched for the village chief U Hlaching, they said.
The abductors had said they would release the six if the villagers handed them their chief, according to the locals.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
- DNCC launches second round of 'combing operation' to combat dengue
- Hasina, Modi to hold talks on Oct 5
- Three killed as wrong-way bus rams motorcycle in Cumilla
- Bangladesh to launch crackdown on human trafficking: foreign secretary
- Disgruntled garment workers block road in Mirpur for back pay
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur
- Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill
- Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters
Most Read
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom's supply
- Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Golden, going gone. 18-karat gold toilet is stolen
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
- Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters
- Actress gets 14-day sentence in college admissions fraud scandal
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill