Woman dies from dengue in Rajshahi

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Sep 2019 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2019 12:58 PM BdST

A woman has died from the mosquito-borne dengue virus in Rajshahi.

Raushan Ara, 55, a native of Kushtia's Doulpur village, passed away during treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital around 10am on Saturday, said the hospital's Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous.

"Raushan was admitted to the hospital with dengue on Tuesday Sept 10. As her condition began to deteriorate, she was shifted to the ICU and died during treatment there."

The hospital only admitted one new dengue patient in the 24 hours to 11am on Saturday, said Dr Saiful. Two patients were discharged after recovery during that time.

The hospital is currently treating 19 patients for dengue, two of whom are in the ICU. Some 657 patients have returned home after treatment at the hospital this year while three people died during treatment.

