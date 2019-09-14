Parliamentary panel calls for action against DNCC over Aminbazar landfill

The parliamentary standing committee on environment, forest and climate change ministry made the recommendation on Saturday.

The DNCC has been dumping waste at the landfill in Aminbazar without the requisite environmental clearance. The issue was previously broached by the panel on Apr 4.

"There are laws that provide for the imposition of fines for environmental pollution. The law is the same for everyone and the city corporation is no exception," Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the head of the panel, told bdnews24.com.

"Their dumping ground is illegal. The Department of Environment had sent them a letter regarding the matter but they did not pay heed to it. They will be served a notice calling for the closure of the waste station."

The waste station in Aminbazar was built on 50 acres of land in the fiscal year 2005-2006. Waste management operations at the dumping grounds began in 2007.

The plant was permitted to operate until December 2017 but it continues to function nearly two years on without extending its clearance.