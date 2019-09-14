Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur

Rafiqul Islam was given the punishment on Saturday for forcing his seventh-grader daughter to marry a man, said Nakla Police Station chief Alamgir Hossain Shah.

His daughter is a student of Haji Jamiruddin Dakhil Madrasa at Nakla Upazila’s Boroikandi village.

On Friday night, the mobile court led by Nakla Upazila Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Zahidur Rahman passed the order.

On receiving information that Rafiqul Islam had been forcing his underage daughter into the marriage, the mobile court rushed to the wedding scene and punished him.