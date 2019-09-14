Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Sep 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2019 03:22 PM BdST
A man has died after a bus overturned and crashed in a paddy field in Chattogram's Patiya Upazila.
At least 17 other passengers in the accident which occurred when the Saudia Paribahan vehicle swerved off the road in an attempt to prevent a collision with a jaywalker on the Patiya Bypass in Indrapole around 12pm on Saturday, according to the fire service.
The victim was identified as Moulvi Md Shamsu, 55, who owned a shop in the port city's Lucky Plaza.
The bus was heading to Chattogram city, said Shourov Bhuiyan, station officer of Patiya Fire Service.
"A pedestrian was jaywalking on the bypass when the driver slammed the brake to avoid running him over. The bus consequently veered out of control and rolled over into the paddy field."
Shamsu died on the spot, said Shourov.
Police and fire service personnel rescued 17 passengers until 1.30pm. They have been sent to a local hospital.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Woman dies from dengue in Rajshahi
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Gazipur fire: Minister Hi-Tech Park ignored govt’s early warning
- Doctors leave surgical gauze inside woman's stomach after c-section
- Forced marriage after rape in Pabna: Fifth suspect Osman arrested
- Govt to introduce 'electronic monitoring' to curb birth certificate forgery
- Bangladesh FM Momen to visit France, Germany next month
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
- Two more Rohingya suspects in murder of Teknaf Jubo League leader die in police 'shootout'
Most Read
- Afif’s breathtaking fifty fires Bangladesh to improbable win over Zimbabwe
- ADB to provide $5bn to Bangladesh to fund projects over three years
- Gazipur fire: Minister Hi-Tech Park ignored govt’s early warning
- Bangladesh win toss, choose to field first as rain shortens series opener against Zimbabwe
- Doctors leave surgical gauze inside woman's stomach after c-section
- Govt to introduce 'electronic monitoring' to curb birth certificate forgery
- India moves to cap onion export by ‘tripling’ minimum price
- Bangladesh calls for a ‘fundamental change’ in global financial governance framework
- Bangladesh's Ruman Shana bags gold medal in Asia Cup archery event
- Bangladesh government to provide ICT entrepreneurs up to Tk 50 million fund