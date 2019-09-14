Gazipur man arrested for allegedly raping two daughters

“The man was arrested after his wife initiated a case against him on Friday,” said Sreepur Police OC Md Liakat Ali.



He is also named in several robbery and drug-related cases.



The victims’ mother said she married the arrestee over 25 years ago and gave birth to twin girls. Later, her husband got married to other two women without her consent.



“He forced me to return to my father’s home and I have been living there with my two daughters ever since. He didn’t support us but would force me to meet him. Later he began to rape my daughters. Recently he raped them after taking them to a room in my presence. He threatened to kill me if I told on him."



The suspect confessed to raping the girls during interrogation, according to the police.



“He is also accused of robbery and drug abuse. He is very violent in nature. He has confessed to raping his daughters in the initial interrogation,” OC Liakat Ali said.



The teenage victims were sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for tests, he added.