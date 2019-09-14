Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Sep 2019 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2019 12:00 PM BdST
A man accused in several drug-related cases has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Mymensingh.
The shooting took place during a drugs raid in Dakshin Hobirbari area in the early hours of Saturday, said the district's Detective Branch of Police (DB) OC Shah Kamal Hossain Akand.
The dead suspect has been identified as Rubel Mia, 31, who was implicated in seven cases, five of which relate to narcotics.
"Informed of a drug trade on the road west of Dakshin Hobirbari, two DB units launched a raid around 2.15 am," said OC Shah Kamal.
"The drug dealers opened fire on the police when they arrived on the scene, prompting a retaliation from the law enforcers. A few policemen were wounded in the ensuing gunfight as the assailants eventually fled the scene."
A wounded Rubel was subsequently found lying on the ground and was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the OC.
Police recovered 200 yaba tablets and 100g of heroin from Rubel, he added.
