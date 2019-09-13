Hasina again urges all to keep houses clean to prevent dengue fever

Describing the official efforts to tackle the outbreak of the mosquito-borne viral fever, she mentioned Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam breaking his leg while inspecting a house in a drive against Aedes aegypti larvae.

The government efforts were on to find out ways to prevent Aedes mosquito from breeding, she said in the closing speech of the 11th parliament’s fourth session on Thursday.

Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon visited Singapore to see how the country was fighting dengue, Hasina noted.

“And the mayor of the north, the poor fellow, broke his leg after a fall while checking houses for garbage,” she said.

The DNCC mayor injured his leg during an event to get rid of Aedes mosquito larvae at a house on Aug 20.

The Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC launched a 20-day ‘combing operation’ on Tuesday to destroy Aedes mosquitoes and its breeding grounds amid a massive dengue outbreak across Bangladesh. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The front of the house looked good but there were holes in the back and he strained his leg after stepping into one of these holes, Atiqul had said.

Hasina also said the houses of the rich were more to blame for causing dengue viral infections than those of the general people.

“[Aedes mosquito] bred in the houses of the rich, not the common people. They look good from outside but that’s not the reality. They drive expensive cars, own glossy houses, but these houses have garbage inside. My mayor of the north even slipped and broke his leg,” she said.

“He came to me today. I asked what happened to him, how he broke his leg. He said he broke his leg while visiting the house of a rich person. This is the reality.

“I have repeatedly urged all to keep their houses clean. Why the government alone will do this?” Hasina asked.

“Everyone must protect themselves,” she said.

In an interview with BBC Bangla earlier in August, she reminded all that the authorities will fine people if larvae of the mosquito were found in their homes.

In July, she called for collective efforts to keep houses and offices clean to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.