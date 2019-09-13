Hasina again urges all to keep houses clean to prevent dengue fever
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 02:42 AM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 02:51 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has renewed her call to keep buildings clean to fight dengue menace, saying it was not the government’s job alone.
Describing the official efforts to tackle the outbreak of the mosquito-borne viral fever, she mentioned Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam breaking his leg while inspecting a house in a drive against Aedes aegypti larvae.
The government efforts were on to find out ways to prevent Aedes mosquito from breeding, she said in the closing speech of the 11th parliament’s fourth session on Thursday.
Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon visited Singapore to see how the country was fighting dengue, Hasina noted.
“And the mayor of the north, the poor fellow, broke his leg after a fall while checking houses for garbage,” she said.
The DNCC mayor injured his leg during an event to get rid of Aedes mosquito larvae at a house on Aug 20.
The Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC launched a 20-day ‘combing operation’ on Tuesday to destroy Aedes mosquitoes and its breeding grounds amid a massive dengue outbreak across Bangladesh. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Hasina also said the houses of the rich were more to blame for causing dengue viral infections than those of the general people.
“[Aedes mosquito] bred in the houses of the rich, not the common people. They look good from outside but that’s not the reality. They drive expensive cars, own glossy houses, but these houses have garbage inside. My mayor of the north even slipped and broke his leg,” she said.
“He came to me today. I asked what happened to him, how he broke his leg. He said he broke his leg while visiting the house of a rich person. This is the reality.
“I have repeatedly urged all to keep their houses clean. Why the government alone will do this?” Hasina asked.
“Everyone must protect themselves,” she said.
In an interview with BBC Bangla earlier in August, she reminded all that the authorities will fine people if larvae of the mosquito were found in their homes.
In July, she called for collective efforts to keep houses and offices clean to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Debate after confusion over voice vote on private member’s motion in parliament
- Election Commission probe confirms basement fire caused Tk 37.7 million damage
- Police inspector, sub-inspector injured in hacking attack by ‘drug trader’ in Habiganj
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Govt to launch online GD service
- Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks in rough Bay of Bengal
- Two fish traders hacked to death in Meherpur
- Pabna OC withdrawn, SI suspended over forced marriage of rape victim to assailant
- Teenage girl dies from dengue in Barishal
- RAB detains Sylhet Swechchhasebak League leader with arms, yaba tablets
Most Read
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- Drop in savings certificates sales forces govt to step up borrowing from banks
- ‘Would you be happy if I slept until 12pm like Khaleda does?’ Hasina asks BNP MP Rumeen
- Mokabbir Hossain named Biman MD
- Pabna OC withdrawn, SI suspended over forced marriage of rape victim to assailant
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Bangladesh detains six for allegedly helping Rohingya forge documents for passports
- Water found in atmosphere of planet beyond our solar system
- UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 years
- Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks in rough Bay of Bengal