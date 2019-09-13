Forced marriage after rape in Pabna: Fifth suspect Osman arrested
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 09:19 PM BdST
Police have arrested the fifth suspect ‘Osman’ in connection with a case for allegedly arranging a marriage between a gang-rape victim and one of the rapists in Pabna.
Osman, 38, was arrested in the town’s Singa Bypass area early on Friday, according to Pabna Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ibn Mizan.
The suspect is a resident of Sadar Upazila’s Sahapur Jashodal village. With the latest arrest, all five suspects named in the case have been arrested, said the police officer.
The other four suspects are Shariful Islam Ghontu, the former joint general secretary of the Awami League's local unit, and Russell Ahmed, Hossain Ali and Md Sanju.
The woman, a mother of three, alleged that her neighbour Russell intruded into her house with another man and raped her on Aug 29. Two days later, she was held captive in the office of a business enterprise where she was raped by four or five men.
She was admitted to Pabna General Hospital on Sep 5 after she reported the incident to her relatives. Police arrested Russell on Sep 9 after the victim filed a written complaint with the Pabna Sadar Police Station.
But instead of recording the case, the law enforcers married her off to Russell that same night to cover up the incident, the woman alleged.
The authorities have ordered Pabna Sadar Police OC Obaidul Hoque to explain the matter and a case over the rape was subsequently started by the police. Then the four suspects had been arrested.
The evidence of rape has been found after a medical test on the woman, said ASP Mizan.
Among the suspects, Russell and Hossain gave confessional statements before the court. The other accused persons were sent to jail, the police officer told reporters.
On Thursday, OC Obaidul was withdrawn and Sub-Inspector Ekramul Hoque suspended for their alleged involvement in the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Forced marriage after rape in Pabna: Fifth suspect Osman arrested
- Govt to introduce 'electronic monitoring' to curb birth certificate forgery
- Bangladesh FM Momen to visit France, Germany next month
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
- Two more Rohingya suspects in murder of Teknaf Jubo League leader die in police 'shootout'
- Fire breaks out at electronics factory in Gazipur
- Hasina again urges all to keep houses clean to prevent dengue fever
- Debate after confusion over voice vote on private member’s motion in parliament
- Election Commission probe confirms basement fire caused Tk 37.7 million damage
- Police inspector, sub-inspector injured in hacking attack by ‘drug trader’ in Habiganj
Most Read
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Fire breaks out at electronics factory in Gazipur
- ADB to provide $5bn to Bangladesh to fund projects over three years
- French court convicts Saudi princess in assault case
- Hasina again urges all to keep houses clean to prevent dengue fever
- Debate after confusion over voice vote on private member’s motion in parliament
- Paddy farmers didn’t get fair price, agriculture minister admits
- BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as new CEO tackles tobacco sector changes
- Police inspector, sub-inspector injured in hacking attack by ‘drug trader’ in Habiganj
- Britain won't run out of toilet paper but fruit could be in short supply after Brexit