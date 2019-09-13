Forced marriage after rape in Pabna: Fifth suspect Osman arrested 

Osman, 38, was arrested in the town’s Singa Bypass area early on Friday, according to Pabna Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ibn Mizan.

The suspect is a resident of Sadar Upazila’s Sahapur Jashodal village. With the latest arrest, all five suspects named in the case have been arrested, said the police officer.

The other four suspects are Shariful Islam Ghontu, the former joint general secretary of the Awami League's local unit, and Russell Ahmed, Hossain Ali and Md Sanju.

The woman, a mother of three, alleged that her neighbour Russell intruded into her house with another man and raped her on Aug 29. Two days later, she was held captive in the office of a business enterprise where she was raped by four or five men.

She was admitted to Pabna General Hospital on Sep 5 after she reported the incident to her relatives. Police arrested Russell on Sep 9 after the victim filed a written complaint with the Pabna Sadar Police Station.

But instead of recording the case, the law enforcers married her off to Russell that same night to cover up the incident, the woman alleged.

The authorities have ordered Pabna Sadar Police OC Obaidul Hoque to explain the matter and a case over the rape was subsequently started by the police. Then the four suspects had been arrested.

The evidence of rape has been found after a medical test on the woman, said ASP Mizan.

Among the suspects, Russell and Hossain gave confessional statements before the court. The other accused persons were sent to jail, the police officer told reporters.

On Thursday, OC Obaidul was withdrawn and Sub-Inspector Ekramul Hoque suspended for their alleged involvement in the incident.