Home > Bangladesh

Fire breaks out at electronics factory in Gazipur

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Sep 2019 10:31 AM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 10:31 AM BdST

A fire has erupted at an electronics factory in Gazipur.

The incident occured at the six-storey factory building of Minister Refrigerator in Dhirasram around 7.15 am on Friday, said Md Mamunur Rashid, assistant deputy director of the fire service in Gazipur. 

Six units of the fire service from Tongi, Joydebpur and Uttara were dispatched to the scene. But the flames have yet to be brought under control as of 9.45 am.

The fire originated in the warehouse on the building's top floor before spreading quickly, according to fire service officials.

But the cause of the flames and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Fire at Gazipur electronics factory

Debate after confusion over voice vote

EC fire caused Tk 37.7m damage: Probe

Police Inspector Uttam Kumar Das was hacked and injured in Habiganj on Thursday.

2 policemen hacked in Habiganj

Biman hijacking attempt: Shimla quizzed by police

Govt to launch online GD service

File Photo

Lighter vessel sinks in rough Bay

Two fish traders killed in Meherpur

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.