Fire breaks out at electronics factory in Gazipur

The incident occured at the six-storey factory building of Minister Refrigerator in Dhirasram around 7.15 am on Friday, said Md Mamunur Rashid, assistant deputy director of the fire service in Gazipur.

Six units of the fire service from Tongi, Joydebpur and Uttara were dispatched to the scene. But the flames have yet to be brought under control as of 9.45 am.

The fire originated in the warehouse on the building's top floor before spreading quickly, according to fire service officials.

But the cause of the flames and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately.