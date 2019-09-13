Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 12:05 PM BdST
A suspected drug smuggler has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Kushtia.
The incident took place in the Sadar Upazila's Molla Teghoria area around 2am on Friday, said Kushtia Model Police OC Nasir Uddin.
The dead man was identified only as Sujon, 32, hailing from the Molla Teghoria Canal Para village.
He was implicated in several drug-related cases with the police, according to the OC.
Informed of a gunfight between "two rival gangs of drug smugglers", a police team went to Canal Para around 2am, said OC Nasir.
"The drug dealers opened fire on the police when they reached the scene, prompting a retaliation from the law enforcers. The drug dealers fled the scene at one point and a bullet-stricken man was found lying on the ground."
He was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, according to the police.
Police recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from the scene, said OC Nasir. Five officers of Kushtia Model Police also suffered minor injuries during the incident, he added.
