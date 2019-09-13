Debate after confusion over voice vote on private member’s motion in parliament
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 01:24 AM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 01:27 AM BdST
Two MPs, including one of the ruling Awami League, have engaged in a debate with the speaker in parliament over the proceedings she followed over a motion on tobacco taxation.
The Awami League’s Saber Hossain Chowdhury placed the private member’s motion, over which the debate ensued in parliament on Thursday evening.
Saber challenged Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury’s decision against the bill following a voice vote, which was held after cancelation of a first one.
Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon then spoke in favour of Saber.
It is rare for a ruling party MP to challenge the speaker’s decision in parliament.
Saber proposed imposing specific tax in place of ad valorem tax on tobacco products in the motion. Ad valorem tax is based on the assessed value of an item.
Nine other MPs supported the motion with amendments.
Describing the health losses of Bangladesh due to tobacco usage, Saber said the damage was worth Tk 305.6 billion in 2017-18, which is more than the revenue collected from the sector.
Specific tax on tobacco will increase revenue from the sector, he argued. Specific tax is a tax that is defined as a fixed amount for each unit of a good or service sold.
In respose to Saber’s arguments, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said there was no scope of imposing specific tax on tobacco products in the law now.
He imposed tax on tobacco with multiple price slabs following a political decision and considering the buyers’ purchasing capacity.
Kamal added the government was examining specific tax on tobacco products and may be, one day, it will be imposed.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin then put it to voice vote following the rules.
The chief whip or any other whip of the ruling party raises their hand in support of or against a motion after it is put to vote in parliament while the others of the party follow the whip.
“Please say ‘yes’ if you want the motion of Saber Hossain Chowdhury to be withdrawn,” the speaker asked the MPs.
Very few MPs said ‘yes’ at the time.
Most of them said ‘no’ when the speaker told them: “Please say ‘no’ if you are against it.”
It means most of the lawmakers voted in favour of Saber’s motion seeking specific tax on tobacco products.
She “drew attention” of the MPs, read out the motion again and put it to vote for the second time.
‘Yes’ won this time, which means the MPs rejected Saber’s motion.
As the speaker started proceeding to another business, Saber sought permission to speak.
He claimed his motion was passed in voice vote at the first time of asking.
“But the speaker put it to vote again. I don’t think there is any precedence of an issue being put to vote twice,” he said.
“Of course I am frustrated,” he added, questioning the second vote.
“Such a precedent of changing results by showing hands again should not be kept. We don’t want parliament to set any such example that will trigger discussions in the future,” he said.
He demanded that the motion be postponed. “Please accept my motion if it is proved that the first vote was clear,” he said.
Menon then noted that private member’s motion was passed in parliament earlier over the issue of war crimes trial.
“The question raised about the procedure has set a bad example,” he said and also demanded the motion be postponed.
“What has happened is this – the minister requested to withdraw the motion and it was put to vote following the rules. I got a bit confused as the MPs’ opinion was not clear to me. So, I put it to vote again,” Shirin Sharmin explained.
“It was not my decision,” she added and pointed out that the results would have been same if the MPs actually favoured Saber’s motion.
She also said speakers had earlier put issues to vote twice after they thought the first vote was not clear.
The ruling party MPs expressed their support for the speaker by banging on table at the time.
In the Fifth Parliament, a private member’s motion on formation of the coast guard was passed with the Awami League in the opposition. Most MPs of the then ruling party BNP were absent that day.
On Feb 16, 2012, the MPs rejected the then state minister for law Qamrul Islam’s request to withdraw a private member’s motion seeking to bring to justice those barring war crimes trial.
