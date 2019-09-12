US willing to be part of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebrations: Land minister

He made the remarks after US Ambassador Earl Miller met him at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.



They discussed Bangladesh’s land management, progress of its digitalisation and financial state of the country, the minister told the media.



“He (Miller) has said another important thing that America is looking forward to jointly hold programme with Bangladesh on our golden jubilee and they want to showcase it well,” Saifuzzaman said.



“They actually want to show that America is strongly by our side,” he said.



A US embassy spokesperson told bdnews24.com that the country wants to be part of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebrations, but the details were yet to be agreed.



Bangladesh will celebrate the golden jubilee of independence on Mar 26 in 2021, a year after celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



India had earlier expressed eagerness to be part of the celebrations.