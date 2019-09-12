Two fish traders hacked to death in Meherpur

The incident took place on the Sholmari Beel wetland in Notun Darbeshpur village around 12:30am on Thursday, said Meherpur Police Superintendent SM Murad Ali.

The dead men have been identified as Rokonuzzaman, 36, and his cousin Mohammed Hassan Ali, 42.

“Rokon and Hassan used to cultivate fish after taking the wetland adjacent to their houses on a lease. They went to stay there overnight in order to keep an eye on the fishes as they would do every day," SP Murad said.

“A gang of assailants armed with sharp weapons stabbed them indiscriminately after 12:30am. The two died on the spot.”

Two police teams subsequently rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies. Later the officials sent the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy.

“Severe injury marks were found on their bodies. Initial investigation suggests the incident resulted from an old feud. Attempts to identify the criminals are underway,” Murad Ali said.

According to some locals, the two were involved in a dispute with a rival group over the occupation of the wetland.

However, police could not provide further information as to why or with whom the two were feuding.