Two fish traders hacked to death in Meherpur
Meherpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2019 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 01:29 PM BdST
Two fish traders have been hacked to death in Meherpur Sadar Upazila.
The incident took place on the Sholmari Beel wetland in Notun Darbeshpur village around 12:30am on Thursday, said Meherpur Police Superintendent SM Murad Ali.
The dead men have been identified as Rokonuzzaman, 36, and his cousin Mohammed Hassan Ali, 42.
“Rokon and Hassan used to cultivate fish after taking the wetland adjacent to their houses on a lease. They went to stay there overnight in order to keep an eye on the fishes as they would do every day," SP Murad said.
“A gang of assailants armed with sharp weapons stabbed them indiscriminately after 12:30am. The two died on the spot.”
Two police teams subsequently rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies. Later the officials sent the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy.
“Severe injury marks were found on their bodies. Initial investigation suggests the incident resulted from an old feud. Attempts to identify the criminals are underway,” Murad Ali said.
According to some locals, the two were involved in a dispute with a rival group over the occupation of the wetland.
However, police could not provide further information as to why or with whom the two were feuding.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US willing to be part of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebrations: land minister
- Bangladesh detains six for allegedly helping Rohingya forge documents for passports
- Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case verdict set for Oct 6
- Let Rohingya return to Myanmar first, they will build homes themselves: Momen
- Wife Tanzila Mitu among five formally charged over doctor Akash’s death by suicide
- Government sticks to its decision to introduce highway tolls
- Mobile internet outage in Teknaf and Ukhiya as regulator bans 3G, 4G services
- UP member murdered in Rajbari
- Teknaf records highest rainfall in 24 hours this year
- Probe panel to submit report on EC building basement fire Thursday
Most Read
- Drop in savings certificates sales forces govt to step up borrowing from banks
- PM Hasina opens Community Bank
- Wife Tanzila Mitu among five formally charged over doctor Akash’s death by suicide
- BPL to be named ‘Bangabandhu BPL’
- ‘Would you be happy if I slept until 12pm like Khaleda does?’ Hasina asks BNP MP Rumeen
- Bangladesh detains six for allegedly helping Rohingya forge documents for passports
- Fourth Dreamliner to join Biman fleet Thursday
- Government sticks to its decision to introduce highway tolls
- Uber lays off hundreds more workers as it struggles to make money
- BNP leader Fakhrul warns of ‘bigger protests’ for Khaleda’s release from jail