Teenage girl dies from dengue in Barishal

  Barishal Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Sep 2019 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 12:22 PM BdST

A teenage girl has died while undergoing treatment for the mosquito-borne dengue fever at Barishal's Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

She passed away in the hospital's dengue ward at 7am on Thursday, said hospital's Director Bakir Hossain.

The girl, identified only as Suraiya, 14, was an eighth-grader at the local Haritana Ideal Secondary School.

She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night, said Bakir. She was in critical condition and received two bags of blood.

Eight people have died from dengue at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital so far, according to Bakir.

