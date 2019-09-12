Police inspector, sub-inspector injured in hacking attack by ‘drug trader’ in Habiganj
Habiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2019 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 10:07 PM BdST
An inspector and a sub-inspector of Nabiganj Police Station in Habiganj have been injured allegedly in a hacking attack by a man accused of trading in drugs.
Inspector Uttam Kumar Das was admitted to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in a “critical” condition after the attack on Thursday evening, police said.
SI Fakhruzzaman was undergoing treatment at the Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex.
OC Iqbal Hossain said the two police officers went to arrest the suspect Shah Sohan Ahmed Musa, a former local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League who has an arrest warrant for him on charges of trading in drugs.
When the two raided Musa’s shop in Salamatpur, he came out carrying a large billhook and hacked the law enforcers before fleeing, Iqbal said.
“We’ve launched a drive to arrest him,” he added.
The OC also said Musa, listed as a “top criminal”, is accused in eight cases over mugging, theft, robbery and different other charges.
