Pabna OC withdrawn, SI suspended over forced marriage of rape victim to assailant

  Pabna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Sep 2019 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 12:50 PM BdST

The officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Obaidul Hoque has been withdrawn from duty for forcing the victim of an alleged gang rape to marry one of the assailants at the station.

Sub-Inspector Ekramul Hoque has also been suspended.

The authorities announced the decision around 11am on Thursday, said the district's Superintendent of Police Sheikh Rafiqul Islam.

Police have made two more arrests in connection with the rape on Thursday morning.

Four people have been arrested in the case so far.

