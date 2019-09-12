Home > Bangladesh

Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks in rough Bay of Bengal

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Sep 2019 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 02:01 PM BdST

A lighter vessel carrying 1,100 tonnes of coal has sunk after encountering rough weather in the Bay of Bengal.

The majority of its 12 crew members are missing after the ship, called Hera Parbat-8, capsized near the Sangu gas field, said Mahbub Rashid, executive director of Water Transport Cell.

The incident took place around 9.45 am on Thursday amid heavy rains, according to the official of the lighter vessel regulator.

"Hera Parbat-8 began loading coal from a mother vessel named Ionic Spirit the day before yesterday (Tuesday). But it could not leave the port yesterday due to inclement weather. It eventually set sail early in the morning today before facing the disaster in the waters near the Sagu gas field," said Mahbub.

"We have come to know that 12 sailors were on board the ship. A few of them have been rescued but most are still missing. The Coast Guard and the Navy are carrying out a search operation," he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Risha murder verdict on Oct 6

US ‘willing’ to join golden jubilee celebrations

Let Rohingya return, they'll build homes: FM

Wife charged over Ctg doctor suicide

Govt firm on highway tolling

Mobile internet outage in Teknaf and Ukhiya

UP member murdered in Rajbari

Teknaf sees year-high rainfall

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.