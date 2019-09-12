Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks in rough Bay of Bengal
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2019 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 02:01 PM BdST
A lighter vessel carrying 1,100 tonnes of coal has sunk after encountering rough weather in the Bay of Bengal.
The majority of its 12 crew members are missing after the ship, called Hera Parbat-8, capsized near the Sangu gas field, said Mahbub Rashid, executive director of Water Transport Cell.
The incident took place around 9.45 am on Thursday amid heavy rains, according to the official of the lighter vessel regulator.
"Hera Parbat-8 began loading coal from a mother vessel named Ionic Spirit the day before yesterday (Tuesday). But it could not leave the port yesterday due to inclement weather. It eventually set sail early in the morning today before facing the disaster in the waters near the Sagu gas field," said Mahbub.
"We have come to know that 12 sailors were on board the ship. A few of them have been rescued but most are still missing. The Coast Guard and the Navy are carrying out a search operation," he added.
