Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours

Inspector Rajesh Barua, the investigation officer of the case, questioned her from 10am to 1:30 pm on Thursday at the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Unit office.

Asked about the interrogation, Shimla told reporters that she did not know why Polash had attempted to hijack the aircraft.

“We were divorced. After the marriage, it seemed he had a mental problem as a result of which I divorced him. ”

On Feb 24, an attempt was made to seize a Chattogram-bound Boeing-737 jet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in mid-air. After two tense hours, the hijacker died in a commando operation in Shah Amanat International Airport.

His second wife was the National Film Award-winning actress Shimla. Their relationship hit the rocks around three months before the incident.

After allegedly holding the pilot at gun-point, the hijacker demanded to speak with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about “his wife”.

Later a CID forensic report found that he was carrying a toy pistol.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh had filed a case accusing Polash and some persons with the Patenga Police Station on Feb 28 in connection with the incident.

The counter-terror unit of police has been tasked with investigating the cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Anti-Aviation Crime Prevention Act.

As part of the investigation of the cases, a team of police’s counter terrorism unit interrogated 10 people including Polash’s relatives and neighbuors, father Pyar Jahan, mother Renu Begum and uncle Deen Islam.

Shimla, who was in India for a film shoot, will also be questioned, the investigating officer had said after incident.

After the interrogation on Thursday, the investigating officer told bdnews24.com, "Shimla returned home on Aug 25. She was then contacted. She has been questioned on various issues as part of the investigation. ”