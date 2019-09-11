UP member murdered in Rajbari

The killing took place in Bagduli Bazar of Mourat at 8:30pm on Tuesday, said Pangsha Police Station OC Ahsan Ullah.



The victim, Shawkat Ali Mandal, was a member of ward No. 4 under Mourat Union Parishad and a local Awami League leader.



Shawkat was sitting in Ajay’s pharmacy in the bazar when a group of people came in, hacked him with sharp weapons and fled, said locals.



He was rushed to the Pangsha hospital where the on-duty doctor recommended his transfer to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. He died at around 3am after arriving in Faridpur.



Police have already started an investigation and are trying to arrest the assailants, said Ahsan Ullah.