Home > Bangladesh

Let Rohingya return to Myanmar first, they will build homes themselves: Momen 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Sep 2019 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 09:36 PM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Myanmar should not delay Rohingya repatriation over the issue of their shelter there.

The refugees will build homes themselves, he says.

Speaking to reporters after a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, he said, addressing Myanmar: “There is no need for construction of houses for the Rohingya. Please take them back first.”   

Myanmar has built some houses for the Rohingya and agreed to allow foreign diplomats and Bangladshi representatives to visit those, he said.

He was referring to recent reports that Myanmar authorities demolished entire Rohingya villages to construct police barracks, government buildings and refugee relocation camps.

“When he returned from India, we did not think whether we had our homes here. The Pakistan army destroyed our homes, and we built those again after return,” the foreign minister said, referring to the exodus of Bangladeshis to the neighbouring countries during the 1971 Liberation War.

“When the Rohingya came here, they did not think about their homes. They fled. When they start returning, they will build homes there (in Myanmar) themselves. How will it be possible if they don’t return?” he asked.

The start of the repatriation process has been halted twice in as many years because of the Rohingya’s refusal to return to Rakhine State in Myanmar.

The refugees demand Myanmar citizenship, security, compensation for the brutal 2017 Myanmar military-led operation, and land rights for the return to happen.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Wife charged over Ctg doctor suicide

Govt firm on highway tolling

Mobile internet outage in Teknaf and Ukhiya

UP member murdered in Rajbari

Teknaf sees year-high rainfall

EC fire probe report Thursday

Japanese experts want changes in worker hiring policy

Fourth Dreamliner to join Biman fleet

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.