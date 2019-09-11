Let Rohingya return to Myanmar first, they will build homes themselves: Momen 

The refugees will build homes themselves, he says.

Speaking to reporters after a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, he said, addressing Myanmar: “There is no need for construction of houses for the Rohingya. Please take them back first.”

Myanmar has built some houses for the Rohingya and agreed to allow foreign diplomats and Bangladshi representatives to visit those, he said.

He was referring to recent reports that Myanmar authorities demolished entire Rohingya villages to construct police barracks, government buildings and refugee relocation camps.

“When he returned from India, we did not think whether we had our homes here. The Pakistan army destroyed our homes, and we built those again after return,” the foreign minister said, referring to the exodus of Bangladeshis to the neighbouring countries during the 1971 Liberation War.

“When the Rohingya came here, they did not think about their homes. They fled. When they start returning, they will build homes there (in Myanmar) themselves. How will it be possible if they don’t return?” he asked.

The start of the repatriation process has been halted twice in as many years because of the Rohingya’s refusal to return to Rakhine State in Myanmar.

The refugees demand Myanmar citizenship, security, compensation for the brutal 2017 Myanmar military-led operation, and land rights for the return to happen.