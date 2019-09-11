Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case verdict set for Oct 6
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2019 11:08 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 11:08 PM BdST
A Dhaka court is set to deliver the verdict on the case over the murder of Suraiya Akter Risha, a 14-year-old schoolgirl, on Oct 6.
Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge KM Imrul Kayes set the judgment date on Wednesday after hearing arguments of both sides.
Obayedul Khan, the lone suspect, is behind bars and had confessed to murdering the girl in court, police had said earlier.
Risha, daughter of businessman Ramjan Hossain of Siddique Bazar, was a student of class eight in Willes Little Flower School.
Her mother started a case against Obayedul after the attack, saying he had sexually harassed the girl.
Police arrested him in Nilphamari on Aug 31 the same year amidst protests by students of the institution.
