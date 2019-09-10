Two die from dengue in Faridpur, Kushtia
Kushtia and Faridpur Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2019 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 04:44 PM BdST
A VDP man and a woman have died from dengue in Faridpur and Kushtia respectively.
Meena Khatun, 25, died at Bheramara Upazila Health Complex in Kushtia while Siddiqur Rahman, 55, a member of the Village Defence Party, died at the Faridpur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.
“Meena was admitted to the hospital after being afflicted with dengue on Friday. She died while undergoing treatment around 8:30am on Tuesday,” said Mizanur Rahman, medical officer of Bheramara Upazila Health Complex.
“The physicians had recommended shifting her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Monday as her condition remained unchanged. But the relatives did not agree to shift her.”
She was the first patient to have died from dengue in the upazila, Mizanur said.
“Meena tested positive after she was admitted to the Bheramara Upazila Health Complex,” her husband Abu Raihan told bdnews24.com.
Meanwhile, Faridpur Medical College Hospital’s Director Dr Kamuda Prasad Saha has confirmed the death of Siddiqur Rahman from the mosquito-borne virus fever.
“Siddiqur was admitted to the hospital after being afflicted with dengue around 3pm on Monday and died on Tuesday morning.”
He was a resident of Kobirajpur village in Madaripur’s Rajoir Upazila. He worked as a VDP member in Kobirajpur.
