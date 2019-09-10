Two children die in Cox's Bazar landslides triggered by heavy rains

The landslides took place at the Upazila’s Notun Palanpara on Tuesday morning, according to Upazila Executive Officer Md Robiul Hossain.

The dead have been identified as Mehdi Hasan, 9, and Afifa Khanam, 6.

Moderate to heavy rains continued throughout the day and night on Monday and heavy downpour occurred on Tuesday morning, causing the landslides, according to the UNO.

The landslides have trapped eight people, including children. The doctors declared the two children dead after they were taken to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.