Teknaf records highest rainfall in 24 hours this year

The Upazila was drenched in 422 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours as the monsoon winds remain active heading into autumn, according to meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam.

"The highest rainfall this year was recorded in Teknaf. We haven't seen this much rainfall over 24 hours anywhere else," Shahinul told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The heavy rains on Tuesday triggered landslides in Teknaf that killed two children and injured at least six others.

Prior to Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 231 mm in a single day was recorded in Sitakunda on July 7.

Cox's Bazar saw 127 mm of rains -- the second-most in the country on Tuesday. Kutubdia and Noakhali's Maijdee Court also received 82 mm and 99 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Light to moderate rains poured down throughout the country on Tuesday, with Shahinul forecasting showers on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Meteorologist Aftab Uddin warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Chattogram on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Parts of Chattogram, Khulna and Barishal may experience heavy (44 mm to 88 mm) to very heavy (above 89 mm) rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to meteorologists.