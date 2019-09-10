Home > Bangladesh

Police detain 92 teenagers in Pirojpur crackdown on gangs

  Pirojpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Sep 2019 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 02:36 PM BdST

Police have detained 92 youngsters and teenagers in Pirojpur as part of ongoing crackdown on gangs throughout the country.

Police made the detentions in drives at different bridges, markets, parks and bus stands on Monday from 8pm to 11pm, said Hayatul Islam Khan, Pirojpur superintendent of police.

“The youths are getting involved in several crimes related to drugs and harassing people,” he said.

“The drive will continue to root out all the gangs from Pirojpur.”

The SP warned parents to be careful of their children's activities.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Birth database 'failing passport checks'

DMP launches citizen info app

Rajshahi woman dies of dengue

President Hamid returns home from London

Two die in Mymensingh road crash

3 die in Cumilla ‘gunfight’

Bangladesh probing 2 foreign fishing boats

Liver transplant patient dies of dengue

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.