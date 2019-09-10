Police detain 92 teenagers in Pirojpur crackdown on gangs
Pirojpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2019 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 02:36 PM BdST
Police have detained 92 youngsters and teenagers in Pirojpur as part of ongoing crackdown on gangs throughout the country.
Police made the detentions in drives at different bridges, markets, parks and bus stands on Monday from 8pm to 11pm, said Hayatul Islam Khan, Pirojpur superintendent of police.
“The youths are getting involved in several crimes related to drugs and harassing people,” he said.
“The drive will continue to root out all the gangs from Pirojpur.”
The SP warned parents to be careful of their children's activities.
