Fourth Dreamliner to join Biman fleet Thursday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Sep 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 03:31 PM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will receive its fourth Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Thursday.

With the latest aircraft, the total number of Biman planes will rise to 16.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the aircraft named ‘Rajhangsha’ at the Dhaka airport at 11am on Saturday, Biman said in a statement.

The plane will be greeted with a water salute at the airport, according to Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandakar.

The national flag carrier signed a contract in 2008 with Boeing, an American airplane manufacturer, to buy 10 new planes.

The company has already delivered four 777-300ER, two 737-800 and three 787-8 aircraft to Biman.

The Rajhangsha will be the last in the row of 10 new aircraft to buy from Boeing as per the contract.

The aircraft has the capacity to fly 16 hours nonstop and 271 seats with 24 of them being flatbed business class seats.

