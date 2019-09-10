‘Bangabandhu Corner’ adds new dimension to London book fair: High Commission
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2019 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 02:39 PM BdST
The ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ has added a ‘new dimension’ to the annual ‘Bangladesh book fair’ in London.
The Bangladesh High Commission set up the corner that what it said became a ‘centre point’ for the book lovers.
With deep interest, the visitors crowded at the Bangabandhu Corner to see the books written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other books written on his life and works, the High Commission said.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the book fair while Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, Dhaka University Bangla Department Chairman Prof Bismadeb Chowdhury, and poet and journalist Shamim Azad spoke, among others.
Marking the fair, Agamee Prakashani conferred life time honour to the veteran journalist.
