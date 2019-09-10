‘Bangabandhu Corner’ adds new dimension to London book fair: High Commission

The Bangladesh High Commission set up the corner that what it said became a ‘centre point’ for the book lovers.

The Sammilita Sahitya O Sangskritik Parishad, UK organised the two-day fair in Brady Arts Centre in East London. It ended on Monday.

With deep interest, the visitors crowded at the Bangabandhu Corner to see the books written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other books written on his life and works, the High Commission said.

Decorated with banners and posters of Bangabandhu and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the book stall also exhibits books written by the premier.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the book fair while Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, Dhaka University Bangla Department Chairman Prof Bismadeb Chowdhury, and poet and journalist Shamim Azad spoke, among others.

Journalist and writer Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury wished success of the programme through a video message in the function. He could not come to the function as he was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Marking the fair, Agamee Prakashani conferred life time honour to the veteran journalist.