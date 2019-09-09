Home > Bangladesh

Woman dies from dengue in Rajshahi

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Sep 2019 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 07:29 PM BdST

A woman has died from the mosquito-borne dengue fever in Rajshahi.

Shapla Khatun, 23, passed away during treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital around 12pm on Monday, said the hospital's Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous.

She was admitted to the hospital's ward no. 38 on Sept 4.

"Shapla was suffering from complications with her kidney. She was moved to the ICU on Monday but could not be saved in the end," said Dr Saiful.

The hospital is currently treating 35 dengue patients with four admitted in the 24 hours to 12pm on Monday, he added.

