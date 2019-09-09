Two die in Mymensingh road crash
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST
Two men have been killed after a truck ran over them in Mymensingh’s Trishal Upazila.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at Upazila’s Signboard area around 7am on Monday, said Azizur Rahman, chief of Trishal Police Station.
The victims have been identified as Fazlu Mia, 50, and Alauddin, 70.
They met the accident while returning to their home in the Upazila’s Narayanpur village from Signboard market.
“The driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a roadside ditch, leaving the two dead on the spot,” said OC Azizur.
The driver and his helper fled the scene. Police sent the bodies to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
