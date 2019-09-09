Three killed in Cumilla ‘shootout’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2019 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 10:50 AM BdST
Three people have been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Cumilla’s Burichang.
The incident took place in Komalla village under Pirjatrapur union at around 2:30am on Monday, said Burichang Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shafayat Hossain.
The bodies have been identified as Ershad Mia, 26, Babul Mia, 38, and Oli Mia, 42. They were all ‘robbery gang’ members and had been implicated in several robbery cases with Burichang police station, according to police.
A police team conducted a raid in Komalla village after being tipped off about a group of bandits ‘preparing for robbery’ in the area, said Inspector Shafayat.
Later, the remaining gang members fled the area as soon as a district detective police team arrived at the spot, according to Shafayet.
The bullet-ridden bodies were taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
A pistol, four rounds of bullets, a pipegun, two knives, one dagger, seven masks, two torches, three screw drivers and three mobile phones have been recovered from the spot, said the police.
Five policemen have been injured in the incident, said Shafayet.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed in Cumilla ‘shootout’
- Election Commission building in Dhaka catches fire
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
- Bus runs over two students in Uttara; one dies
- Huge explosion in Gazipur restaurant wounds 18
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- EC distributes only 30 percent of smartcards in three years
- DSCC mayor eyes electric buses, calls for feasibility study
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon, but yet to make contact
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
- Huge explosion in Gazipur restaurant wounds 18
- Rieta Rahman to contest Rangpur by-polls as BNP candidate
- Jatiya Party names Quader chairman, Raushon leader of opposition to end leadership row
- ‘Small’ fire damages EVMs in EC building basement in Dhaka; probes open
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- China’s BRI 'debt trap' raises concerns among Bangladesh, India experts
- It is illegal to refer to Zia, Ershad as presidents, Hasina says