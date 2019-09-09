Three killed in Cumilla ‘shootout’

The incident took place in Komalla village under Pirjatrapur union at around 2:30am on Monday, said Burichang Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shafayat Hossain.

The bodies have been identified as Ershad Mia, 26, Babul Mia, 38, and Oli Mia, 42. They were all ‘robbery gang’ members and had been implicated in several robbery cases with Burichang police station, according to police.

A police team conducted a raid in Komalla village after being tipped off about a group of bandits ‘preparing for robbery’ in the area, said Inspector Shafayat.

“Sensing the presence of police, the robbers opened fire forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Three robbers were shot during the gunfight.”

Later, the remaining gang members fled the area as soon as a district detective police team arrived at the spot, according to Shafayet.

The bullet-ridden bodies were taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

A pistol, four rounds of bullets, a pipegun, two knives, one dagger, seven masks, two torches, three screw drivers and three mobile phones have been recovered from the spot, said the police.

Five policemen have been injured in the incident, said Shafayet.