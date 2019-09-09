President Hamid returns home from UK after eye treatment
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2019 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 12:39 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid has returned home after undergoing eye treatment and a health check-up in the United Kingdom.
The president arrived in Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport on Monday morning on-board a VVIP
flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines after a 10-day trip.
Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, acting dean of the diplomatic corps, Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Devrim Öztürk and British High Commissioner Robert Dickson received Hamid at the airport.
In addition, chiefs of army, air force and navy, civilian and military officials, including police IG were present at the airport.
Hamid departed for London on Aug 31.
He received eye treatment at Moorfields Eye Hospital and underwent a health screening in Bupa Cromwell Hospital.
President Hamid, 75, has been battling glaucoma for quite some time. He made regular trips to Singapore for treatment while he served as speaker in the national parliament.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed in Cumilla ‘shootout’
- Election Commission building in Dhaka catches fire
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
- Bus runs over two students in Uttara; one dies
- Huge explosion in Gazipur restaurant wounds 18
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- EC distributes only 30 percent of smartcards in three years
- DSCC mayor eyes electric buses, calls for feasibility study
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon, but yet to make contact
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
- ‘Small’ fire damages EVMs in EC building basement in Dhaka; probes open
- Rieta Rahman to contest Rangpur by-polls as BNP candidate
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- China’s BRI 'debt trap' raises concerns among Bangladesh, India experts
- It is illegal to refer to Zia, Ershad as presidents, Hasina says
- Huge explosion in Gazipur restaurant wounds 18
- Ershad's son Shad is Jatiya Party’s pick for Rangpur-3 by-elections