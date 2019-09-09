President Hamid returns home from UK after eye treatment

The president arrived in Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport on Monday morning on-board a VVIP

flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines after a 10-day trip.

Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, acting dean of the diplomatic corps, Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Devrim Öztürk and British High Commissioner Robert Dickson received Hamid at the airport.

In addition, chiefs of army, air force and navy, civilian and military officials, including police IG were present at the airport.

Hamid departed for London on Aug 31.

He received eye treatment at Moorfields Eye Hospital and underwent a health screening in Bupa Cromwell Hospital.

President Hamid, 75, has been battling glaucoma for quite some time. He made regular trips to Singapore for treatment while he served as speaker in the national parliament.