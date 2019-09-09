Election Commission building in Dhaka catches fire

Six units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene to douse the fire that was reported around 11:15pm on Sunday, an official at its control room said.

They were yet to bring the fire under control, the official said after midnight.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station OC Jan-e-Alam Munshi told bdnews24.com that only smoke was billowing from the floor as the fire started to recede.

There were electronic voting machines on the floor, EC officials said.