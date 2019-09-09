Home > Bangladesh

Election Commission building in Dhaka catches fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Sep 2019 12:37 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 12:44 AM BdST

A fire has erupted on the ground floor of the Election Commission building in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

Six units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene to douse the fire that was reported around 11:15pm on Sunday, an official at its control room said.

They were yet to bring the fire under control, the official said after midnight.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station OC Jan-e-Alam Munshi told bdnews24.com that only smoke was billowing from the floor as the fire started to recede.

There were electronic voting machines on the floor, EC officials said.

