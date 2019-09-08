Huge explosion in Gazipur restaurant wounds 18
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2019 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 12:53 PM BdST
At least 18 people have been injured in a huge explosion that destroyed two restaurants in Gazipur’s Board Bazar area, according to a fire service official.
The blast occurred on the premises of the adjoined Banglar Radhuni and Tripti restaurants along the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway around 2am on Sunday, said Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Director Abdullah Al Mamun.
The injured are all staffers of the two restaurants. They have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The two restaurants are located on the ground floor of two adjacent three- and four- storey buildings, said Gacha Police Station OC Ismail Hossain. A sewerage line passes through the restaurants, he added.
The entire area was rocked by the explosion, said a local resident. The blast originated in Banglar Radhuni Restaurant, he speculated.
Three units of Tongi Fire Service rushed to the spot on receiving the news.
“We went to the spot after being informed of the explosion and fire. The walls of the hotels have collapsed, the plasters have come off but the fire did not spread,” said Md Zakaria Khan, senior station officer of Gazipur fire station.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- EC distributes only 30 percent of smartcards in three years
- DSCC mayor eyes electric buses, calls for feasibility study
- Police press charges against three militants over ‘Atia Mahal’ raid in 2017
- Woman dies after being hit by a train in Joypurhat
- Police release 103 youths detained in a crackdown in Hatirjheel
- RFL official stabbed to death by muggers in Gazipur
- Three Rhingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- Review travel advisory, lift air cargo ban: Bangladesh to Australia
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- Three Rohingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- DMP commissioner vows to wipe out 'gang culture' in Dhaka
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- Sri Lanka's Malinga takes four wickets in four balls
- Police release 103 youths detained in a crackdown in Hatirjheel
- Zadran, Afghan fifties keep Afghanistan on top despite early Shakib strikes
- Jatiya Party leaders hold talks to end leadership deadlock