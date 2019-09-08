Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Sep 2019 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 11:33 AM BdST

A suspected drug trafficker has been killed in a so-called shootout with the Detective Branch of Police (DB) in Mymensingh.

The incident occurred in Mymensingh Sadar's Nizam Nagar area around 1.30 am on Sunday, according to Shah Kamal Hossain, the officer-in-charge of the district's DB. 

The dead man was identified as Sajal Mia, 24, a resident of Mymensingh city's Kestopur.

Police launched a raid on being informed of a gathering of drug peddlers in Nizam Nagar, said the OC.

"Alerted to the presence of law enforcers, the drug peddlers opened fire on them, triggering a retaliation from the police team. At one point in the shootout, the drug peddlers fled, leaving the bullet-ridden Sajal behind."

Sajal was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said OC Shah.

Three knives and 100g of heroin were recovered from the scene while two policemen were injured in the gunfight, he added.

