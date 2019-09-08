Bus runs over two students in Uttara; one dies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2019 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 04:15 PM BdST
A bus operated by Victor Paribahan has run over and killed a youth while injuring another in Dhaka's Uttara.
The victims were identified as university students Mehedi Hasan Chhoton and his friend'Alvi', the son of musician Parvez Rob who died two days ago after being hit by a bus of the same company.
The two were severely injured in the incident at Kamarpara on Saturday and were taken to the hospital where Mehedi passed away, said Uttara West Police Station chief Tapan Kumar Saha.
On Thursday, singer Parvez, 56 died when a Victor Paribahan bus hit him in front of Eastwest University in Uttara. He was a cousin of the renowned singer and musician Apel Mahmud.
A case has been filed against the unidentified driver and his helper over Parvez's death.
Victor Paribahan had temporarily stopped operating it's buses through Kamarpara after Parvez died, OC Tapan told bdnews24.com.
"They sought to resume services from 9am on Saturday but Alvi and his friends tried to stop them from doing so. At one point, a bus hit Alvi and Mehedi. They were taken to the local hospital where the doctor on duty declared Mehedi dead "
Alvi has been shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the OC said.
The bus operator was in negotiations over a settlement with Parvez's family, actor Khaled Mahmud, a friend of Parvez, told bdnews24.com.
