BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Sep 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 05:21 PM BdST
The first-ever liver transplant patient at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has died of dengue, the authority says.
Siratul Islam Shuvo, 20, was released from hospital after the successful transplant. But he was later infected with dengue at home and came back to the BSMMU at the last stage during Eid holidays, Vice-Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua told bdnews24.com.
Doctors at the BSMMU performed the transplant on June 24 with the help of Indian doctors. Shuvo along with his donor mother Rokshana Begum was released from the hospital through a ceremony on July 18.
He died during the holidays in mid-August.
The news came to the fore when a news website reported that the authority had concealed the information.
“There is no question of concealing the information. Whoever asked us, we told them that he died of dengue. He came to us at the last stage. We could not save him,” Prof Barua said.
Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, took a heavy toll on Bangladesh this year, affecting hundreds of thousands of people and killing over 100.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Huge explosion in Gazipur restaurant wounds 18
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- EC distributes only 30 percent of smartcards in three years
- DSCC mayor eyes electric buses, calls for feasibility study
- Police press charges against three militants over ‘Atia Mahal’ raid in 2017
- Woman dies after being hit by a train in Joypurhat
- Police release 103 youths detained in a crackdown in Hatirjheel
- RFL official stabbed to death by muggers in Gazipur
- Three Rhingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- Three Rohingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon, but yet to make contact
- Jatiya Party leaders hold talks to end leadership deadlock
- More than 200 fighters trying to cross into Kashmir from Pakistan: India
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- DMP commissioner vows to wipe out 'gang culture' in Dhaka
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- Sri Lanka's Malinga takes four wickets in four balls