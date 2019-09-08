BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue

Siratul Islam Shuvo, 20, was released from hospital after the successful transplant. But he was later infected with dengue at home and came back to the BSMMU at the last stage during Eid holidays, Vice-Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua told bdnews24.com.

Doctors at the BSMMU performed the transplant on June 24 with the help of Indian doctors. Shuvo along with his donor mother Rokshana Begum was released from the hospital through a ceremony on July 18.

He died during the holidays in mid-August.

The news came to the fore when a news website reported that the authority had concealed the information.

“There is no question of concealing the information. Whoever asked us, we told them that he died of dengue. He came to us at the last stage. We could not save him,” Prof Barua said.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, took a heavy toll on Bangladesh this year, affecting hundreds of thousands of people and killing over 100.