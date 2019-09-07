Woman dies after being hit by a train in Joypurhat

The incident occurred in the upazila's Koktara area on Friday night.

The woman was identified as Umme Hani, said Panchbibi Police OC Mansur Rahman.

She was crossing the railway track when a Chilahati-bound Titumir Express from Rajshahi struck her, killing her on the spot, according to some locals.

Police later recovered the body from the scene, said the OC, adding that the Santahar Railway Police were informed of the incident in order to take the necessary measures over it.