RFL official stabbed to death by muggers in Gazipur

The dead man has been identified as Kamrul Islam, 35, who worked as the Sylhet zonal officer of RFL Group.

Citing local residents, the victim’s nephew Md Biplob said, “Uncle (Kamrul) came to Tongi on a bus to attend a meeting. He came under attack just after reaching College Gate in Tongi around 4am on Saturday.”

“The muggers tried to snatch his laptop, mobile phone and money. They fled after fatally stabbing uncle as he tried to confront them.”

Police later recovered his body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for an autopsy.

“Investigation and drives are underway to arrest the assailants,” said Md Kamal Hossain, chief of Tongi East Police Station.