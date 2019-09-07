Home > Bangladesh

Police release 103 youths detained in a crackdown in Hatirjheel

Published: 07 Sep 2019 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 02:29 PM BdST

A total 103 of 110 youngsters and teenagers have been released a day after their arrest in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel for allegedly harassing people by making obscene remarks and gestures.

“Seven of them are still being investigating as there are previous allegations against them," Hatirjheel Police Station OC Abdur Rashid told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

Police detained the youths in drives on Hatirjheel, Madhubagh, and Mahanagar Project areas on Friday afternoon.

“Most of them are members of different teen gangs. They gather at different places and harass the passers-by with obscene language and gesture,” OC Rashid said on Friday.

 “No previous allegation was found against the 103 youths. They were handed over to their families after making them alert over the incidents,” he added.

“Seven of them were accused of stealing, mugging and creating chaos in that area. Four were also implicated in separate cases,” the OC said, adding that the authorities were preparing legal action against the miscreants.

