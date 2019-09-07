Police release 103 youths detained in a crackdown in Hatirjheel
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2019 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 02:29 PM BdST
A total 103 of 110 youngsters and teenagers have been released a day after their arrest in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel for allegedly harassing people by making obscene remarks and gestures.
“Seven of them are still being investigating as there are previous allegations against them," Hatirjheel Police Station OC Abdur Rashid told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
Police detained the youths in drives on Hatirjheel, Madhubagh, and Mahanagar Project areas on Friday afternoon.
“Most of them are members of different teen gangs. They gather at different places and harass the passers-by with obscene language and gesture,” OC Rashid said on Friday.
“No previous allegation was found against the 103 youths. They were handed over to their families after making them alert over the incidents,” he added.
“Seven of them were accused of stealing, mugging and creating chaos in that area. Four were also implicated in separate cases,” the OC said, adding that the authorities were preparing legal action against the miscreants.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Woman dies after being hit by a train in Joypurhat
- Police release 103 youths detained in a crackdown in Hatirjheel
- RFL official stabbed to death by muggers in Gazipur
- Three Rhingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- Review travel advisory, lift air cargo ban: Bangladesh to Australia
- Police detain 110 youths in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel in crackdown on gangs
- Dengue patient dies in Chattogram Medical College Hospital
- Police officer SM Badrul Alam suspended on corruption charges
- Jashore woman says police SI Khairul raped her, but she did not name him out of fear
- BSF to hand over dead Bangladeshi man to BGB on Chuadanga border
Most Read
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Three Rhingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- US-Bangla flight attendant detained with 10kg gold at Dhaka airport
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- Bangladesh qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup with win over Ireland in semifinals
- Three Rohingya men arrested with Bangladeshi passports