Police press charges against three militants over ‘Atia Mahal’ raid in 2017
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2019 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 06:54 PM BdST
Police have pressed charges against three suspected operatives of the banned militant outfit Neo-JMB (B) with ties to the deaths of four people during an anti-terror operation in Sylhet in 2017.
Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Inspector Abul Hossain submitted the charge-sheet at Sylhet’s Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Saturday.
The accused are Jahirul Hoque Joshim, his wife ‘Arzina’ alias Razia and Md Hasan.
They have been charged with inciting militancy, said Inspector Abul.
On Mar 24, 2017, law enforcement agencies uncovered a militant hideout located inside a five-storey building ‘Atia Mahal’ at Shibbari in South Surma.
Para-commandos subsequently stormed and neutralised the ‘militant den’ in a four-day raid called ‘Operation Twilight’ in which four suspected militants were killed.
A case was started over the incident with Moghlabazar Police by SI Suhel Ahmed with the PBI taking over the investigative duties later.
