DSCC mayor eyes electric buses, calls for feasibility study
Published: 07 Sep 2019 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 06:32 PM BdST
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon has called on city planners to carry out a feasibility study on electric buses in Dhaka.
He made the call at a discussion on public transport in Dhaka on Saturday.
“Modern cities of the world are trying to implement eco-friendly public transport system. But Bangladesh is still trying to bring discipline to the public transport system,” said the mayor.
“They are working to introduce electric buses instead of diesel or octane-run buses to reduce carbon emissions. We can think of this as well because our country is now self-sufficient in electricity. If we can introduce electric buses, we can reduce carbon emissions to an extent. Experts will look into the matter. "
Dhaka ranked 137th out of 140 cities on the Global Liveability Index for 2019 recently released by the Economist Intelligence Unit or EIU.
“Many people call Dhaka the third most unliveable city in the world. But they do not say that it is the 137th liveable city," said Khokon, referring to the report.
"When we talk about Vienna in Austria, we say it is number one on the list of most liveable cities. Again, Dhaka is the third most unliveable city on the same list. Why is it?” he asked.
The DSCC mayor promised to bring a 'positive change' to the capital’s public transport in the next two years.
