Three Rohingya men arrested with Bangladeshi passports
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2019 01:15 PM BdST
Police have arrested three Rohingya refugees in possession of Bangladeshi passports in Chattogram.
They were on their way to Dhaka to apply for Turkish visas, the police said.
The arrestees were identified as MD Yusuf, 23, his younger brother Md Musa, 20, and Md Aziz alias Ayaiz, 21.
Police arrested them on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on Thursday night, said Akbarshah Police Station chief Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury.
A case of forgery has been started against the three, said the OC. "We'll appeal for a 5-day remand to interrogate them."
