Three Rohingya men arrested with Bangladeshi passports

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Sep 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2019 01:15 PM BdST

Police have arrested three Rohingya refugees in possession of Bangladeshi passports in Chattogram.

They were on their way to Dhaka to apply for Turkish visas, the police said.

The arrestees were identified as MD Yusuf, 23, his younger brother Md Musa, 20, and Md Aziz alias Ayaiz, 21. 

They have been living in Hakimpara Rohingya Camp in Ukhia's Khaiyangkhali since fleeing persecution in their homeland Myanmar two years ago.

Police arrested them on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on Thursday night, said Akbarshah Police Station chief Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury.

A case of forgery has been started against the three, said the OC. "We'll appeal for a 5-day remand to interrogate them."

Shafiqul Hye submitted papers claiming to be a Bangladeshi, but later confessed to his Rohingya identity after the passport officials doubted him.

